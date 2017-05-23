Mark Alford will be picking pie out of his hair and ears for days after long line of people show up to “pie this guy”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On our quest for 400,000 Facebook "likes" on the FOX 4 Facebook page Mark Alford agreed to let someone pie him in the face when we met our goal.

Instead of hitting Mark in the kisser with just one pie, the FOX 4 producers invited a few of Mark's closest friends to take part in the fun.

From the Kansas City T-Bones to all the FOX 4 personalities, the line to "pie this guy" sure was a long one.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp served as the security guard to ensure that Mark didn't try to run away. (We're not sure how he kept a straight face through the whole thing.)

The full list of guests included:

Celebrity chef Stretch Rumaner

Gale Holsman

Former FOX 4 anchor Heather McMichael

Kansas City T-Bones players and staff

FOX 4 reporter Kerri Stowell

FOX 4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith

FOX 4 anchor Kim Byrnes

FOX 4 anchor and report Rob Collins

FOX 4 anchor Loren Halifax