× Missouri family who auditioned in KC plays Family Feud w/Steve Harvey on Tuesday

CLINTON, Mo. — Members of a Missouri family met in Kansas City in February 2016 to audition for Family Feud, and, lucky for them…. the Griffin family received a ‘call back’! Their episode of Family Feud will be on television Tuesday, May 23rd at 3:30 p.m.

The Griffins are from Clinton, Sedalia and Warsaw and auditioned when Family Feud came to the Kansas City area, looking for fun families.

If you love Family Feud, either watching or playing yourself, cheer them on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., on FOX 4!

Family Feud airs weekdays on FOX 4 at 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Good luck to the Griffins (John, Jordan, Josh, Stephanie and Seth)!!

