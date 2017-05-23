Mo. athlete with staggering statistics inducted into Sports Hall of Fame nearly century after career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri athlete was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday more than a century after shattering records.

John Donaldson isn't a household name, but it should be.

Donaldson is a legendary Negro Leagues pitcher and is considered one of the founding members of the Kansas City Monarchs. During his time with the Monarchs he pitched, played center field and batted cleanup.

In 1949 the Chicago With Sox hired him and made him the first full-time African-American scout in MLB history. According to The Donaldson Network, Donaldson scouted the all-time greats including Willie Mays, Ernie Banks and Hank Aaron.

During his 33-year playing career Donaldson recorded 401 wins, the most of any segregated pitcher in the history of baseball. He also struck out more than 500 batters three years in a row. He can be credited with at least 13 no-hitters and striking out at least 10 batters in a game 233 times.

Also, 90-percent of Donaldson's pitching appearance were complete games. Read more of Donaldson's staggering statistics here.

The Donaldson Network scoured more than 6,000 documents to bring the stats to life.

" We need to tell future generations how great he was because time simply forgot about him, and it's time that people take the initiative and stop forgetting who John Donaldson was because he belongs among the greatest of all time," said Peter Gorton with the Donaldson Network.

The Donaldson Network plans to donate all of its research to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.