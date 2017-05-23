Traffic stop video released shows Toni Anderson shortly before she drowned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Medical Examiner released their findings in the death of Toni Anderson Tuesday.

According to their report, which is now complete, Anderson died from hypothermia and drowning.

The medical examiner said Anderson’s manner of death is considered accidental and the contributing factors are ethanol, cocaine and amphetamine intoxication.

Kansas City police pulled Anderson’s vehicle and body from the Missouri River at Platte Landing Park in mid-March.

Anderson had been missing for nearly two months when her body was found.

FOX 4’s crews were at the scene and saw the Ford Focus get towed, and it was totaled with the windows shattered and the front end completely smashed in.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Sonar company located two vehicles in the Missouri River that day, and members of their dive team pulled them from the river near Platte Landing Park. The first vehicle they found was an SUV that they said had nothing to do with her disappearance. The second vehicle was the Ford Focus that belonged to Anderson.

Police said they searched that area of the river numerous times – and gave credit to the sonar team. They say the sonar company had been in and out of the cold water of the Missouri River for about 11 hours.

