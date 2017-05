OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man is in the Johnson County jail facing rape charges involving a child.

Elias Perez-Gonzalez, 20, is charged with rape of a child under the age of 14 and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, stemming from an incident that took place on April 23.

Perez-Gonzalez was arrested Monday. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

He is held on a $250,000 bond.