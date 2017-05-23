Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Logan, Get Out and The Great Wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Logan" logy? "Get Out" worth getting into? "The Great Wall" divisive? FOX 4's Russ Simmon and Shawn Edwards share their thoughts in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) LOGAN (R)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

In what is being touted as his final appearance as “Logan,” aka Wolverine, Hugh Jackman is back as a tired, aging and worn out mutant, a far cry from his glory days with X-Men.

SHAWN

"Logan" is one of the best comic book movies ever made. Politically edgy, timely and realistic. High Jackman as Wolverine has never been better.

RUSS

This R-rated, ultra violent thriller has plenty of action and more depth than most superhero movies, but some may question the ethics of children participating in the sadistic carnage.

SHAWN

Love the fact that it was Rated R. The carnage adds an element of realism that makes "Logan" seem less like a comic movie and more of an adult drama.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) GET OUT (R)

Universal

RUSS

Comic Jordan Peele of Key & Peele fame makes his directorial debut with a surprisingly effective, full-blooded horror film, “Get Out.” Daniel Kaluuya plays a young black photographer who goes to meet his white girlfriend’s parents in rural suburbia, where things go horribly wrong.

SHAWN

Has Jordan Peele directed he best movie of the year? Yes, he has. "Get Out" is smart, provocative and masterfully funny in a very uncomfortable way. Not really a horror movie but actually a razor-sharp satire that presents some really intellectually stimulating ideas.

RUSS

An effective social commentary as well as a potent creepfest, “Get Out” is this generation’s answer to “The Stepford Wives.”

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

3) THE GREAT WALL (PG-13)

Universal

RUSS

The great Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou tries his hand at an English-language, Hollywood-style spectacle, complete with hoards of monsters and an American star, Matt Damon. The visuals are spectacular, but this fantasy action movie lacks the depth of most of Zhang Yimou's work.

SHAWN

This is a Wall that shouldn't have been built.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

