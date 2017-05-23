‘This Pear is on Fire’ salad

Posted 1:34 pm, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:35PM, May 23, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  May is National Salad Month and Crushed Red stopped by the FOX 4 to help us remix our salad mix with a little spice.

Step-By-Step Recipe for Crushed Red’s ‘This Pear is on Fire’ Salad:

  1. Start off with the House Salad Mix + Spinach
  2. Add in the Chili-Spiced Pears
  3. Add in the Avocado
  4. Add in the Dried Cranberries
  5. Add in the Bacon and Goat Cheese
  6. Top it off with Jalapeno Honey Mustard and Candied Walnuts

