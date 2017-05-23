Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- May is National Salad Month and Crushed Red stopped by the FOX 4 to help us remix our salad mix with a little spice.

Step-By-Step Recipe for Crushed Red’s ‘This Pear is on Fire’ Salad:

Start off with the House Salad Mix + Spinach Add in the Chili-Spiced Pears Add in the Avocado Add in the Dried Cranberries Add in the Bacon and Goat Cheese Top it off with Jalapeno Honey Mustard and Candied Walnuts

