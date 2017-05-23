KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- May is National Salad Month and Crushed Red stopped by the FOX 4 to help us remix our salad mix with a little spice.
Step-By-Step Recipe for Crushed Red’s ‘This Pear is on Fire’ Salad:
- Start off with the House Salad Mix + Spinach
- Add in the Chili-Spiced Pears
- Add in the Avocado
- Add in the Dried Cranberries
- Add in the Bacon and Goat Cheese
- Top it off with Jalapeno Honey Mustard and Candied Walnuts
