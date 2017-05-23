× Two Kansas City police officers injured in crash at 63rd and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews took two Kansas City police officers to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon following a crash. According to KCPD dispatch, the officers were in the same police car during the crash with another vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. at 63rd and Prospect.

What caused the collission is unknown, but the injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. The driver of the other car was not hurt.

FOX 4 is working to gather more information, we’ll have updates on what caused the crash and the officers’ conditions as those details become available.