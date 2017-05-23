Video shows man making fun of man w/disability, then suddenly sucker-punching him

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have announced the arrest of a man that mocked a victim’s disability and sucker punched him in the face in Pennsylvania.

Barry Baker, 29, of Coatesville, was arrested on simple assault charges for the incident.

On May 10 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Baker and his friends were at a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 200 block of S. High Street.

The victim, a 22-year-old male with cerebral palsy, drove into the parking lot and parked his vehicle.

As the victim proceeded to get out of the vehicle and entered the store, Baker began making fun of the victim and mocked how he walked.

When the victim came back out of the store, Baker again mocked him.

As the victim was standing in front of his vehicle, Baker punched the victim directly in the face, without any warning.

Baker proceeded to flee around the corner of the store. The entire incident was captured on security cameras.