KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency crews were busy early Wednesday removing power lines that fell across a popular portion of a metro interstate.

Police believe around 1:30 a.m. a large truck ran into a power pole near Raytown Road and I-470.

Crews had to shut down 470 in both directions between Blue Ridge Boulevard and Raytown Road for several hours because the impact left power lines lying across the interstate.

The truck is believed to have been a part of the ongoing construction in the area.