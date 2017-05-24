Blue Cross Blue Shield of KC’s departure from ACA leaves thousands without coverage next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tens of thousands of people in our area will soon be without health insurance coverage when the new year rolls around. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City announced today it's dropping individual Affordable Care Act plans.

Insurance broker Marcus Hood said, "My immediate thought is there’s going to be a lot of people that are going to be hurting over this."

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City announced today it will not offer individual Affordable Care Act plans starting next year, unless members purchased those plans before October 2013. This will affect 67,000 of the more than 1 million members in the area.

The company said it lost $100 million in the last two years and those hits are simply not sustainable. Hood claims getting insurance through the marketplace is a complicated process so many people go through private companies to buy coverage for themselves and their families. Hood said, "On the individual side, you will not be able to buy through Blue Cross, we can only hope that the remaining carrier here in Kansas will stay intact."

Hood said Medica is the one carrier in Kansas and in Missouri, the remaining provider is Cigna. "We’ve already lost a lot of choice of networks when it comes to hospitals and doctors but when there’s no choice of carriers, you’ve very limited on policies that you would want to purchase," said Hood. He calls this a state of emergency and is calling on the U.S. Senate to act immediately.

Local politicians from both sides quickly put out public statements after the news came out Wednesday.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II called this "devastating and a wake up call to Congress," asking "what choice will thousands of Missourians have if the largest insurance provider pulls out?"

Republican Senator Roy Blunt said "Obamacare is collapsing and Missouri families are paying the price."

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said residents can "thank Claire McCaskill for their rising premium costs and limited healthcare options."

FOX 4's Megan Dillard spoke with Sen. McCaskill on the phone from Washington. She said this "directly affects real people. People who desperately need coverage; people who are in the middle of chemotherapy treatments. People who have chronic diseases. The notion that we [the government] are not paying these insurance companies the payments they're entitled to under the existing law just to sabotage this for political reasons is really unfair."

Kansas Representative Kevin Yoder offered his thoughts:

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback also spoke out:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City did not acknowledge a request for an on-camera interview, but instead provided this written statement:

Since 2014, we’ve expended significant resources to offer individual ACA plans to increase access to quality healthcare coverage for the Kansas City community,” said Danette Wilson, President and CEO of Blue KC. “Like many other health insurers across the country, we have been faced with challenges in this market. Through 2016, we have lost more than $100 million. This is unsustainable for our company. We have a responsibility to our members and the greater community to remain stable and secure, and the uncertain direction of this market is a barrier to our continued participation.” Blue KC has more than 1 million members, and this will affect approximately 67,000. This decision will not affect 2017 coverage. It also does not affect Blue KC members who are covered under one of its “grandfathered” or “grandmothered” plans. These plans were purchased on or prior to October 1, 2013. Additionally, members who receive coverage through their employers, as well as those who purchased a Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, short-term or student health plan from Blue KC, are not affected. This decision is necessary at this time, but we’ll continue to work with federal and state legislators to identify solutions that will stabilize the individual market and bring costs down for our members, the community and Blue KC,” said Wilson.