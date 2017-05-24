City officials warn homeowner they may take possession of house if gunfire persists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emotions explode in a metro neighborhood, after people who live there say they're fighting to reclaim the peace.

Law enforcement officers say one homeowner needs to take responsibility for the violence at her home. That's why Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has put the homeowner, Delores Wilson, on notice. Kansas City Police say 210 gunshots have been fired from that home since early 2016, and it's time for peace.

That home sits in the Manheim Park area of east Kansas City, at 43rd Street and Forest Avenue, just a block from a busy section of Troost Avenue.

One neighbor told reporters his street often looks like a war zone. The Jackson County Prosecutor's office provided reporters with a list detailing all 210 shots from that home, as detected by KCPD Shot Spotter technology. One entry on that log indicates an incident in which 40 shots were fired. The trend has prompted Baker's office to demand the homeowner to take responsibility.

Prosecutors and police descended on that house on Wednesday, serving the homeowner with a notice that they're aware of illegal gunfire and loud crowds who assemble there. In that written notice, Baker told Wilson she will ask local courts to take possession of the house unless the gunfire stops.

"Don't you understand? This is my house!" Wilson could be heard screaming at police amid a hail of profanities.

Wilson's neighbors say they've called police, but once officers arrive, no one cooperates with law enforcement in their investigations.

"We're tired of this. The neighbors are tired of it, but so am I. So are the police. So is the city of Kansas City," Baker said. "We don't want to take this house from her. We want her to live successfully in this neighborhood."

Diane Charity, who lives across the street from Wilson, is also the Manheim Park Neighborhood Association President. She says Wilson's house is often the scene of violence, and she, and others on the street, are calling for change.

"We all deserve to live in peace and quiet. We all deserve that. Miss Wilson does and so do we, but we have to demand that. If we lay down for anything, we won't stand up for what we need," Charity said.

The prosecutor's office has not issued a time table for when a possible confiscation of that house. The notice that Wilson received cites Missouri statutes allowing local authorities to take away property, and invites Wilson to work with police to find solutions.