Double shooting in Kansas City neighborhood leaves two seriously hurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were at the scene of a double shooting at Smart Avenue and Benton Boulevard on Wednesday night.

Both victims struck were listed in serious condition. A lot of onlookers showed up to the scene wondering if they know the victims, curious about who they might be. Meanwhile FOX 4 heard from one mother who said she never even lets her children go down Smart Street, and worries for their safety with summer approaching.

“It’s getting worse. I advise you to watch your kids and keep them away if you don’t know people. Even if you know people, you never know,” Stephanie Gregalunas said.

FOX 4 News will provide updates on the victims and any suspect information as those details are released.