OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- More than 150 riders, friends, and family gathered at Coach's Bar and Grill on 135th St to honor Mike Darby.

Darby, 61, was found dead on Indian Creek Trail last week. Police are still investigating his death.

Friends said this ride was a tradition started by Mike five years ago and one his family wants to continue.

Bob Darby, Mike's older brother, said this ride will continue every Wednesday night and will help his family keep Mike's memory, and spirit, alive.