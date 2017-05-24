Easy, refreshing summertime cocktails

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You don’t have to be a professional mixologist to contact your favorite summertime cocktail at home.

Food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert shared three easy recipes that you can make at home.

Lavender Earl Grey Sweet Tea

2 cups Boozy Botanicals Lavender Earl Grey syrup

4-6 cups water

Pour the Lavender Earl Grey syrup and water (to taste) into an ice

filled pitcher.

Pour into glasses and add a splash of sparkling water if desired.

Garnish with lemon slice (can add a lavender sprig if you have lavender in your garden)

To create a cocktail, fill glass 2/3’s full and fill rest with either whiskey or vodka

Rose Champagne Cocktail

1 bottle dry sparkling wine of choice

1/2 to 1 ounce Boozy Botanicals Rose Syrup

Pour sparkling wine into a flute, filling to 2/3’s of glass. Top with Boozy Botanicals Rose Syrup

Zocalo’s Jalapeno Cooler

Build in Pint Glass

2 oz. Jalapeno-Cucumber Tequila

3/4oz Skinny Sour Mix

1 oz. Strawberry-Serrano Shrub

Splash of Soda

Add Ice, Shake, and Pour into Tall Cooler Glass

Top with Pink Moscato

More recipes:

