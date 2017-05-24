Easy, refreshing summertime cocktails

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You don’t have to be a professional mixologist to contact your favorite summertime cocktail at home.
Food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert shared three easy recipes that you can make at home.
Lavender Earl Grey Sweet Tea
2 cups Boozy Botanicals Lavender Earl Grey syrup
4-6 cups water
Pour the Lavender Earl Grey syrup and water (to taste) into an ice
filled pitcher.
Pour into glasses and add a splash of sparkling water if desired.
Garnish with lemon slice (can add a lavender sprig if you have lavender in your garden)
To create a cocktail, fill glass 2/3’s full and fill rest with either whiskey or vodka
Rose Champagne Cocktail
1 bottle dry sparkling wine of choice
1/2 to 1 ounce Boozy Botanicals Rose Syrup
Pour sparkling wine into a flute, filling to 2/3’s of glass. Top with Boozy Botanicals Rose Syrup
Zocalo’s Jalapeno Cooler
Build in Pint Glass
2 oz. Jalapeno-Cucumber Tequila
3/4oz Skinny Sour Mix
1 oz. Strawberry-Serrano Shrub
Splash of Soda
Add Ice, Shake, and Pour into Tall Cooler Glass
Top with Pink Moscato
More recipes:
