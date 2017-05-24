Fugitive accused of molesting girl under age of 12 found living near Johnson County elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police say a fugitive has been hiding out in Overland Park after being charged with child molestation in Jefferson City, Mo.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department has been looking for Julio Clark since March 28th when he was charged with molesting a girl under the age of 12 years old. During that time, Clark was living in the Haverford Apartments in Overland Park, and working across the street at a local pizza restaurant. He was arrested on Tuesday.

People who worked with him know Clark by his fake name: Jacob Burger.

Parents who live in the neighborhood are a little freaked out that a fugitive wanted for a child sex crime was so close - especially because Clark lived and worked next to the Shawanoe Elementary School.

"One of the things that I tell her is first of all not to talk to strangers," Noor Saradih said.

Saradih and his daughter live nearby. When she is outside, Saradih says he is always watching - to keep her safe from hidden dangers like Clark.

"She is my world and you have got to be protective of her."

Clark is in the Johnson County Jail, being held on a $100,000 bond. He faces fugitive charges in Johnson County and will have an extradition hearing before he is shipped back to Cole County.