One person transported to hospital after high levels of carbon monoxide detected at Buca di Beppo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after the Kansas City Fire Department detected high levels of carbon monoxide at a popular County Club Plaza restaurant.

James Garrett with the Kansas City Fire Department says crews responded to Buca di Beppo near West 47th Street and Central Street just before 11 a.m.

In addition to the one person taken to hospital, there have been other people complaining of minor symptoms.

Firefighters were on the scene trying to determine where the carbon monoxide was coming from.

