Kansas City man who got pinned under car calls  himself ‘a walking miracle’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hit by two cars and then pinned under one of them -- a Kansas City man describes himself as a walking miracle. Carlos Green's harrowing experience happened last week while he was standing on a corner near 35th and Prospect.

Green was saved by bystanders who came to his rescue and lifted the car off him.

"I'm just happy to still be living man. I have grandkids and great-grandkids and they want to see their Papa, and, I'm still here," said a gracious Green whose eyes swelled with tears as he recalled a harrowing experience that could've easily killed him.

"All I know is I walked inside that convenience store to buy a pack of cigarettes, then stepped outside, heard the car wreck, saw the wreck and then here they come toward me, bam!" the 61-year-old recalled about a horrific two-car crash.

"Man those cars came real fast right at me. I tried, but couldn't get out of the way," said Green.

Police say last Tuesday two guys in a stolen van ran a red light, collided with a woman's car near East 35th and Prospect and then both vehicles smashed into Green.

"I saw them coming, but I couldn't go nowhere. They just tossed me around like a doll. I fell on my back and then I got pinned under that car. It was like I was checking the radiator or changing the oil or something," Green told FOX 4's Robert Townsend during an exclusive interview Wednesday.

What's more, the terrifying ordeal, caught on surveillance video by a security camera at a nearby convenience store, not over yet for an injured Green.

"Just as I'm falling to the ground I saw a big light pole, one of those cars hit, come crashing down and it almost hit me on my head. I just thank God that I'm okay. I wasn't bleeding, but my leg, back and right side are still hurting and my ankle is a bit swollen and I'm still in a lot of pain, said Green.

"My right leg got caught way back under that car and I couldn't move. Immediately I just started praying," remembered Green.

The 61-year-old grateful, great-grandfather says "God" heard his prayers.

"Man I want you to know that Jesus is real I was under that car and I said Jesus I believe in you and will you help me? He did. He sent me some guardian angels," said Green with a huge smile.

Within moments, Green says his "guardian angels," ran to his rescue. More than a dozen passers-by and men, Green knew from that neighborhood, rushed over and lifted the banged-up car off the trapped, Kansas City great-grandfather.

"So many people came to my aid man. I love them boys and now I just want to go back up there and tell them all "thank you" for saving my life," Green said as he continued wiping tears from his eyes.

Next month the lucky survivor will celebrate his 62nd birthday.

"Yeah, it definitely will be a special one because God kept me alive for a special mission, and, I'm going to figure it out. I survived all that and I have a lot to tell people, " says Green.