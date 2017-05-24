× Kansas City police investigating homicide where man was shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are at the scene of a homicide on Wednesday night where a man was shot to death.

Police tell FOX 4’s Shannon O’Brien that officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the 5700 block where the man was found outside of a home with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The scene is active and investigators are interviewing witnesses, including some who were on a city bus at the time.

