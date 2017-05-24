Plan to clean up Independence spreads across city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The city of Independence just kicked of a multi-year initiative to clean up portions of the city.

If you drive through Independence, the next time you cruise along 24-Highway you'll notice some changes that are part of the city's five-year strategic plan.

The Corridor Code Enforcement Initiative started along 24-Highway and is spreading to other major corridors in the city.

The goal is to address property maintenance and zoning issues and improve the appearance of commercial areas and historic sites.

So far along 24-Highway, more than 200 cases have been initiated and more than 30 tickets issued.

The CCE Initiative is now expanding to 40-Highway. The focus will be on abandoned signs and mowing maintenance.

Other corridors on the list include Truman Road, Noland Road and 23rd Street.