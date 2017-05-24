Plenty of events in Kansas City on Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Memorial Day approaches, we remember our veterans, and their service to our nation and to the principles of freedom and liberty.

While we honor our servicemen and servicewomen past and present this weekend, we can also celebrate our freedom at the many events and activities taking place around Kansas City.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial has events planned all weekend, including a Vietnam era Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter display from Friday to Monday, and a vintage military vehicle display on Saturday, a 35th Infantry Division band concert on Saturday, and a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, and much more. Visit TheWorldWar.org/MemorialDay to see a full list of events and details.

The Kansas City Jazz & Heritage Festival kicks off Friday, continuing through Monday, and includes performances on numerous stages, along with vendors, kid’s activities, and discussion panels. Performing acts include Brandy, Lalah Hathaway, the Chick Corea Trio, the Hot Sardines, John Scofield, Oleta Adams, Logan Richardson, and Bobby Watson. Get more information and purchase passes as KCjazzfest.com.

Kansas City Symphony will host their annual patriotic concert with Celebration at the Station on Sunday, billed as the largest free Memorial Day weekend festival in the Midwest. Patti Austin is this year’s special guest and host. The concert plans to “recognize the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I, and we’ll celebrate the 100th birthday of Ella Fitzgerald with her World War II-era songs that inspired and entertained a nation.” Get more information at the KC Symphony’s website.

It’s time to pack your swimwear and head to the water parks as both Oceans of Fun and Schlitterbahn are opening on Friday. It might be a bit on the chillier side this weekend, but hey, less time spent waiting in lines? Check out the websites for Oceans of Fun and Schlitterbahn for more information.

Music legend Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, kicks off his Roger Waters Us + Them tour right here in Kansas City on Friday before Waters continues throughout North America until Oct. 28 in Vancouver. Visit the Sprint Center website for tickets and information.

Comedian Gary Owen, dubbed the “Funniest Serviceman in America” and now stars in the BET docuseries “The Gary Owen Show,” will perform at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Saturday. Check out the Midland website for tickets and information.

FCKC takes on Washington Saturday at Swope Soccer Village. General admission tickets are as low as $15 bucks! Visit FCKC’s website for tickets and details.

The Royals begin a 10-game homestand with a matchup at the K against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Enjoy some stadium food and a cold beer while you take in the sights and sounds of America’s past time. Visit the Royals website or head to the Kauffman Stadium box office for tickets.