Police say missing woman may be with man wanted for Manhattan, Kan. murder

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Riley County Police are searching for a missing woman who they said may be with a wanted murder suspect.

Officers have filed a missing person report for 37-year-old Cora Brown, of Manhattan, Kan. They said she may be with Steven Harris, 38, who has a warrant for his arrest on murder and attempted murder charges. Brown is reportedly Harris’s fiancée, but police believe she may now be in danger.

Cora is approximately 5’3″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are searching for Harris and Brown, and said they may be travelling in a gold 2004 Buick Rendevous. License plate information is not available at this time.

Cora Brown is known to have family in Ottawa, Kan. The Ottawa Herald reported that Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Ottawa Police Department surrounded a home near N. Cedar Street and E. Powhattan Street in Ottawa Monday evening in search of Harris, but he was not found.

Harris has a warrant for his arrest in the shooting death of German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, as well as wounding another man. Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing in Manhattan, Kan., just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. There they found Gozalez-Garcia deceased from gunshot wounds and another man injured. That victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Harris is described as approximately 5’7” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Harris has short brown hair, brown eyes, and has distinctive tattoos on his head and neck.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Harris or Cora Brown, call 911 immediately.