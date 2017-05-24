Reporter alleges Montana GOP hopeful ‘body slammed’ him day before special election

HELENA, Mont. — A reporter for the Guardian newspaper is alleging that the Republican candidate for Montana’s sole congressional seat “body slammed” him on the day before the special election.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte, a wealthy Bozeman businessman.

Gianforte campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said the candidate was in a private office giving an interview when reporter Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission.

She says in a statement that Jacobs was asked to leave after trying to ask questions.

The newspaper posted an audio recording that captured the tension. In the recording, Gianforte can be heard saying that he was “sick and tired of you guys.”