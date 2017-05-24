Shawnee man charged after allegedly pulling gun during road rage incident

OLATHE, Kan. — A Shawnee man is facing an assault charge after he pulled a gun on a driver in a road rage incident, police said.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Hugh Gordon Parris, 53, with aggravated assault on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of northbound Interstate 435. The victim reportedly told police Parris cut her off and then she sped up. The suspect swerved into her lane several times, and then she tired to pass him. While doing so, police said, Parris “displayed a black hand gun at the victim.”

Officers were called and Parris was taken into police custody. There were no injuries in the incident.

Parris was held on a $2,500 bond.