Sneak peek at some of the auction items available at “Art that Blows”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "Art that Blows" is coming up in just over two weeks.

It's a fundraiser for the FOX 4 and Meyer Music Band of Angels Foundation that gives kids in need refurbished musical instruments.

Artists at Hallmark are creating new pieces of artwork out of instruments that can't be used anymore. Those works of art will be auctioned off a the event, and the money goes into a scholarship fund to help kids in need go to summer music camp for a week.

"Art that Blows" is June 9 at "InStore Design Display"on Broadway, near 18th Street in the Crossroads. It starts at 5 p.m. FOX 4's John Holt will emcee the event.

You can buy tickets on Eventbrite. Click here.