8,000 flags fly in KCK in memory of the lives lost in war on terrorism

KANSAS CITY, Kan. --Volunteers in Kansas City, Kan., spent Thursday morning putting up 8,000 flags for Memorial Day to honor the fallen in the fight against terror.

FOX 4's Rob Collins stopped by State Avenue near I-435 to speak with volunteers.

"We hope that people will stop by, remember. We can help educate them a little bit, and we can also talk about our program," AFWMF board member Jack Rush said.

The patriotic pride will be on display after volunteers finish placing 8,000 flags to make a resounding red white and blue statement.

The public viewing runs from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, June 4. Parking is free and so is admission.

KCK is the proposed site of the AFWMF’s National War on Terror Memorial and Museum that will commemorate the lives of these brave service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country in the U.S. military. The mission is straightforward – make this sea of flags a memorable milestone and KCK community-supported salvo towards getting the Memorial & Museum funded, built, and opened to a global audience.