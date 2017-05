Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jeff Hollis graduated from Barstow High school this on Monday night, and among the things you'll find on his "to do" list this weekend is competing at the Missouri State Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City.

Hollis will be the class 3A favorite in the high jump, not just because he's good, but because he's the best high jumper in the state.