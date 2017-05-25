“Baywatch” star Priyanka Chopra says filming in US is strange because everyone is punctual

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mission to save the "bay" is back, but you won't see Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth , or David Hasselhoff patrolling on this beach.

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chatted with Priyanka Chopra who is one of the stars of the new lifeguard team. The Indian actress is one of the biggest stars in the world. She is primarily known for making her mark in Bollywood. The singer and producer is now conquering Hollywood and says it was a strange adjustment because everyone is punctual compared to India, where she say everyone arrives 15 minutes late.

"Baywatch" opens in theaters Thursday, May 25.