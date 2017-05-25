Can of hairspray explodes in hot car, breaks windshield

VANCOUVER, Wash. — What happened to a woman in Washington is a lesson for all of us as temperatures warm up in Kansas City.

KGW-8 in Portland reports that Karmen Ayres’ came out to her car after work and found her windshield severely cracked and something protruding from the glass.

“At first I.. you know I looked up because I thought maybe something fell but then I noticed it was from the inside out and I just, I was in shock and then I realized what it was,” Karmen told KGW.

It was the can of hairspray that she had left on the back passenger side seat. The bottom part of the can was still in the back on the floor. She said it launched like a rocket.