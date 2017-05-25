Crews prepare the finishing touches for three-day Kansas City Jazz and Heritage Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Preparations for the Kansas City Jazz and Heritage Festival are underway as the three-day music and culture festival starts Friday, and FOX 4 is proud to be a partner in this event.

Crews were out all day Thursday getting the stages in place, performing sound checks, and making sure volunteers are up to speed for when guests start arriving.

Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner, the Executive Director of the American Jazz Museum, says this is a city-wide festival, not just a neighborhood festival, and is something for the entire city to celebrate and enjoy Kansas City’s jazz heritage.

The three-day festival expanded from a one day festival in previous years. You can expect more than 50 acts, on five stages at the museum.

The two main stages are right on the median on The Paseo, this is the first time they've shut down The Paseo for an event like this.

Grammy-winning pop and R&B singer/songwriter Brandy, soul singer Lalah Hathaway and jazz master guitarist John Scofield will all will be performing.

“You will also see a lot of musicians from Kansas City, jazz musicians, we wanted this festival to really highlight our jazz heritage, but to also uplift our Kansas City jazz musicians, both those musicians that are still here in Kansas City keeping jazz alive, but those musicians that have left Kansas City and still playing jazz, and bringing them home to launch this major festival,” said Kositany-Buckner, the Executive Director Of The American Jazz Museum.

The festival costs $25 a day, there are also three-day passes.

They also have these T-shirts for sale. For more info: http://kcjazzfest.com/