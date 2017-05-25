For the third year in a row, Grandview firefighters collect snacks to feed hundreds of kids in community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Hundreds of school kids in Grandview will have summer snacks because of firefighters.

The city's firefighters have been collecting the snacks for weeks and are delivering them Thursday.

It was all part of the firefighters' third annual Summer Snack Food Drive for Grandview Bright Futures Program.

The food will be given to kids who might need extra food during summer vacation and to the Bright Future's Backsnack Program, which provides year-round take home snacks for some kids from the High Grove Early Childhood Center.