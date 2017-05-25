June is a busy month for Kansas City but filled with unique events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer is around the corner and to celebrate Bethany Turner from Ink Magazine visited FOX 4 with what's happening in KC this June.

June 2 - The Kansas City Zoo Presents Jazoo- Peacocks and plumage! 7:30 p.m. at the Kansas City Zoo. Jazzoo is the Kansas City Zoo’s largest fundraiser and your attendance helps them feed and care for more than 1,700 animals and educate Kansas City youth through the Zoo Learning Fund. Tickets are $175 and include your food and beverage for the night. 70 restaurants are participating this year and you can try over 25 beverage options.

June 9 - Quixotic presents Firebird- 7:30 p.m. Quixotic presents Firebird, a multifaceted performance experience set to an original score inspired by the iconic music of Radiohead. Taking a contemporary spin on a classic story, Quixotic integrates cirque, dance, theatrics, visual design, high fashion, and live music to create an imaginative environment filled with beauty, obsession, love, and loss. Tickets are $35 and the performance is held at the Lied center in Lawrence.

June 13 - July 2- Tuesday- Sunday 7:30 p.m. The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival presents Hamlet - Grab your picnic blanket and bottle of vino we are going back in time to see the story of Hamlet. Entrance into the outdoor theater is free ( food and drink available for purchase.)

June 22- Diamond of Dreams at 7 p.m. is presented by Royals Charities. The annual event features appearances from current and former Royals, a fabulous menu from local restaurants, an exclusive silent auction, live concert in the outfield by internationally acclaimed singer LeAnn Rimes and a spectacular fireworks show. Proceeds from Diamond of Dreams will benefit Folds of Honor, Kansas City VA Medical Center and the USO. Tickets are $200 for the on-field experience.