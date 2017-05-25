KC residents invited to take part in discussion about proposed single terminal for KCI Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City residents get another chance Thursday morning to voice concerns or get questions answered regarding the proposed plan to turn KCI into a single terminal airport.

The meeting gets underway at 9:15 a.m. on the 26th floor of City Hall and is open to the public.

On Tuesday plenty of people voiced their concerns at the airport about the single terminal idea.

The city says developer Burns and McDonnell plans to fund the project using private investments with no risk to the tax payer. But if there is a shortfall, it will be up to the airline to make up difference. Meaning, people who use the airport will pay more in fees.

Plenty of folks at Tuesday's meeting took umbrage with the fact the city hasn't accepted bids for the billion dollar project. Others say they don't see a need for change because it's so easy to get in and out of the airport.

FOX 4 spoke with a former federal aviation administration official employee who says the airport is "absolutely perfect the way it is" and the proposed system will create congestion when planes leave the gate.

Representatives from construction companies are in favor of the project, one said "this vision for the new KCI terminal is a movement in the right direction, and the people of Kansas City deserve the very best." The city says construction firms will have the chance to work on the project if it comes to fruition.

The council may vote on June 15 on a preliminary agreement to allow Burns and McDonnell to fly forward with plans. If so, the issue could be up to Kansas City voters in November.