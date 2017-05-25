Double shooting in Kansas City, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon at 24th and Oakley; that's near Blue Valley Park at 23rd and Topping.

FOX 4's Robert Townsend is at the scene and says he's hearing two people were shot, one in the shoulder and the other in the leg. The condition of one of the victims is considered life-threatening.

Police have blocked off the area as they investigate.

Townsend's crew at the scene will update this story as new information is available. Look for more on the fox4kc app and Facebook page; and always look for a wrap of our coverage on FOX 4 newscasts.