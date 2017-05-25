Suspect struck in Independence officer-involved shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say a suspect was struck in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night. Police say that no officers were injured in the shooting that happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Forest Avenue.

Officers went to the scene on a report of someone who had a firearm, and came in to contact with the suspect who was still armed. The suspect was shot outside of a home, and then taken to hospital where they were in surgery as of 11:30 on Thursday night.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, FOX 4 will provide updates when more details are revealed.