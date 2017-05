Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Video of an Oklahoma father surprising his son at school is going viral.

Justin Beadles wore a Speedo and some medals to greet his son outside of Stillwater Junior High on the last day of school, according to KFOR-TV.

Beadles uploaded the video to Facebook with the caption, "Dad, will you pick me up from school?"

The video has since gone viral, receiving more than 1.8 million views within 20 hours.