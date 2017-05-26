FeatureFriday: Fun facts you didn’t know about Karli Ritter and Nick Vasos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each Friday during the month of May two FOX 4 personalities will be featured as part of #FeatureFriday. Not only will the pair share a few fun facts about their lives outside of FOX 4, they’ll also be taking over the FOX 4 Instagram account and taking you behind the scenes of FOX 4 on Facebook live.
Fun facts about Karli Ritter
- I’ve wanted to be a meteorologist since 4th grade
- I’ve got one younger sister who I fought with a lot of the time growing up but am best friends with now
- I had braces three times, yes, three times!!!
- Cheese could be my sixth food group, I love all kinds of cheese!
- I co-founded Heroes for Hospice, a non-profit who gives back to Hospice
- I’ve got a goal to visit all 50 states. I don’t count driving or flying through. I have visited all but twelve. Left on my list to visit: Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.
- During college I was a runner for lobbyists at the state capitol in Tallahassee, FL. I also worked as a delivery girl at my father’s pharmacy, “Ritter’s Towne Pharmacy” in DeLand, Fla.
- My two favorite games to play with my family: Yahtzee & LCR dice game
- I love to ski every winter while wearing a hot pink onesie
- I love fishing, but in order to go fishing growing up I had to learn to back a trailer down the ramp and clean fish.
- I’ve broken my nose three times, all in middle school. I was (and still am) extremely clumsy.
- I’ve run three full marathon and too many half marathons to count. I once ran 12 half marathons in 12 months. I also won a 5K, the second one I ever ran, in college. The back story to why I won: The FSU track team took a wrong turn on the wooded part of the course. I was so far behind them I didn’t see them turn and followed the markers on the course. I was running to the finish line with everyone cheering me on, I thought they were being kind. They were cheering because I was the first one to finish. HAH! So now I can claim that I was faster than the FSU track team for one race. 😉
Fun facts about Nick Vasos
- In late May of 1977 Star Wars released into theaters. Later that summer I watched it about 30 consecutive times at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City, Iowa.
- My Uncle Dave got me started collecting movie posters. Still in my parents basement. Oddly, today I don’t go see enough movies.
- Early childhood hero. Evil Knievel. I remember neighborhood competitions of jumping side walk squares on our bikes.
- I was a yell-leader in High School.
- I’m a KC native.
- I prefer even numbers. From setting an alarm to getting gas it must be an even number.
- I grill almost every night. I cook dinner for my family. Kabobs, steaks, chicken, salmon, asparagus and chops.
- I enjoy yard work.
- My wife claims to make the best poached eggs. (I agree)
- Have been the play-by-play voice for the Kansas City Comets for 20 years! Thats Indoor Soccer. They were more popular than the NBA team we had at the time in the 1980s.
- My favorite BBQ is Q39.
- Every day before the Noon Newscast I get a hug from “Paxi” (Floor Director) Crystal.
