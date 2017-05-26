× KC police searching from suspects who bailed after crashing stolen vehicle near 87th and Wornall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle near 87th and Wornall Friday.

According to police, officers received a report of a carjacked Mazda Tribute heading north on Wornall around 9:45 a.m.

According to the report, the SUV was driving at a high rate of speed when a car making a left turn from Sweeney Boulevard to southbound Wornall pulled out in front of the SUV. The stolen SUV hit the car trying to turn left. The driver of the car was not injured.

Then as a police car pulled up to the crash scene and tried to block Wornall Road another motorist struck the patrol car. This second crash is described as a minor collision without injuries.

Police say they are currently looking for the three teenagers who jumped out of the stolen SUV and ran west on foot.

