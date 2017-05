Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Get ready for another weird weekend in Lawrence. The Lawrence Busker Festival runs Friday through Sunday with circus acts of all kinds.

One of those acts is Snap Boogie, who made his national debut back in 2011 on "America's Got Talent." On Friday he stopped by the FOX 4 studio to groove with Kim Byrnes and Nick Vasos.

Now in its tenth year, the Lawrence Busker Festival is the area's largest gathering of street performers in the area.