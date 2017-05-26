× Police say driver who was killed in crash near Switzer and W. 133rd Street ran red light

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person is dead following a crash in Overland Park Friday morning.

Police say around 9:47 a.m. the driver of a white 2003 Ford F350 was southbound on Switzer approaching an intersection with a green light when the driver of a light blue 2016 Chevrolet Spark, westbound on W.133rd Street, failed to stop at a red light.

The driver of the 2016 Chevrolet Spark died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Overland Park Police Traffic Safety Unit at (913) 895-6412.