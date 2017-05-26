Security on minds of concert-goers as Roger Waters kicks off tour at Sprint Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters kicked off his Us and Them North American tour Friday Night at Kansas City's Sprint Center.

Opening songs included Breathe, One of these Days, and Time.

"Once in a lifetime for both of us, so we are pretty excited,” said 21-year-old Mariah Lamar, who had purchased tickets for her and her father.

It was the first concert at the arena since the bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people in his native England.

Fans of his for decades knew what they were going to experience on stage, on the 137-by-39 foot 4K projection screen, and flying throughout the arena.

“Airplanes flying, pigs flying pigs exploding, Waters does some really wild stuff,” said John Youraka.

But as people made their way through past the barriers on Grand Avenue and past people checking to make sure everyone had tickets long before they near Sprint Center metal detectors, the explosions that rocked the Ariana Grande concert this week at Manchester Arena were on a lot of people’s minds.

“I was actually here for Ariana Grande so it’s a little freaky,” Julie Fork said. “I text all my friends that went that night, I’m glad this wasn’t us, it’s very nerve-wracking to come to this, but like I said you can’t just lock yourself in your house all the time.”

Many of the concert-goers received their tickets as Christmas presents, and said missing the show out of fear wasn’t an option.

“I told my wife if I die, I die listening to my music, that’s what I love," Joe Sanchez said.

“It could happen anywhere but we know we have the best police force and armed forces and everything and they are going to do their best to keep it from happening,” Barry Lamar said.

Some people said they were especially nervous with the tour kicking off here, when footage leaked of politically-charged messages against President Donald Trump accompanying the concert tour. FOX 4 cameras were only allowed to film the beginning of the concert.