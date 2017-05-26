Shawnee police search for missing 19-year-old man

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to located a missing 19-year-old.

D’Andre S. Williams was last seen at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at group home near 74th and Hedge Lane Terrace in Shawnee.

He was reported missing Friday morning.

Police say it appears he left the home through a bathroom window.

Williams is described as a black male who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Police say he does not speak and has special needs. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a short beard.

Police do not have a clothing description for him.

They did say he has walked away from the group home before but gets lost easily.

If you see Williams please call 911 to report his location to a police officer.