Summer curfew goes into effect Friday, those who don’t comply could be fined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's summer youth curfew will go into effect Friday night.

The city decided to put a curfew in place because of past teen violence.

For example, several years ago swarms of teenagers started rioting in front of the theatre on the Country Club Plaza. Mayor Sly James was also on the Plaza one night when shots were fired and people were injured, so along with the curfew there will be more police patrolling the area.

Teens will have curfews in the entertainment districts as well as citywide. The Plaza is one of the five districts along with Westport, 18th & Vine, Zona Rosa, and the Power & Light District.

For those 15 and younger, the curfew is set at 10 p.m. For those who are 16 and 17, the curfew is set at 11 p.m.

Within the five entertainment districts, anyone under 18 must be with an adult after 9 p.m.

If the curfew is not followed, the teen will be detained and the parents can face fines up to $500.

The curfew runs through September 24.

Mayor Sly James will once again promote his annual summertime activities like Night Hoops and Club KC to offer teens a safe alternative to being out on the streets. Click here to learn more.