Summer curfew kicks in for Kansas City’s entertainment districts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friday marked the start of Kansas City's summer curfew. It will impact all five of the city's entertainment districts. That means teens under the age of 18 can not be at The Plaza, Power & Light, Westport, Zona Rosa, downtown's central business district or 18th and Vine without a parent after 9 p.m.

Parents FOX 4 talked to at Kansas City's Jazz and Heritage festival said they think the summer curfew is a good idea.

"It gives structure, structure is a good thing, kids need it," said Marcus Dotson.

Some teens said they hadn't heard about the curfew yet.

"I didn't know about that so I am surprised," said Kakru Orkwra, who is 16 years old. "I don't have any curfew in my family so I have never thought about a curfew or anything."

Aside from the 9 p.m. entertainment district curfew, there's a citywide curfew of 10 p.m. for kids under 15 and 11 p.m. for 16-year-olds. If a minor is caught breaking the curfew, his or her parents could be fined up to $500.