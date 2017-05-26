Truman H.S. students up early for flight to New York as they prepare to perform at iconic Carnegie Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Choir students from Truman High School are taking off for New York Friday because they are performing at Carnegie Hall on Memorial Day.

After seven months of fundraising and practicing for Monday's big event at iconic Carnegie Hall, the nearly 50 students are ready to go.

For many of the students this will be their first trip to New York and for others it will be their first plane ride.

"I've never been to New York, but I've been on a plane before," senior Bryce Phillips said. "Kind of worried about going to New York because of all those people. It's crowded, but it shouldn't be too bad. I play football so it shouldn't be too bad being around all those people."

Director of vocal music Kim Carson was invited to bring her students to Carnegie Hall from one of her former professors at Michigan State. Students will perform in front of approximately 4,000 people for about 20 minutes is the featured group.

"They are just a phenomenal group of kids inside and out there from the musicians but most of all the great people in the world is going to be a better place for having these kids out in it," director of vocal music Kim Carson said.

Along with singing, students said they're looking forward to sightseeing wants to get to New York but first, they're looking forward to taking a nap on the plane.