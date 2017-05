Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The super hunky and openly single Zac Efron is rumored to have a hot new babe, Alexandra Daddario, and they just happen to be co-stars in the new movie "Baywatch."

While we can't confirm or deny the speculation -- in this week's "Chat with the Stars" Fox 4's Shawn Edwards sat down with the pair to chat about their new movie and whether they think they could really save lives.

"Baywatch" opens in theaters Thursday, May 25.