KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are engaged in a standoff near 49th Street and Agnes with a suspect in a homicide on Saturday.

Officers are currently outside a residence where a suspect is refusing to exit. Police believe the suspect was involved in a stabbing that killed one person.

Police did not provide information on the suspect or the victim.

FOX 4 is at the scene and will have more information as details become available.

Refresh this page for the latest updates.