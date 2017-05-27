Prairie Village apartment complex struck by two robberies in one week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Police are investigating two robberies that happened within a one week span, both in broad daylight. Residents said it happened near 75th and Juniper, at the De Ville 75 condos.

Residents said both robberies happened on the bottom floor units.

A young couple who were victims of Saturday morning's robbery said their newborn was inside the home at the time of the crime.

They told FOX 4 they had just returned from breakfast and left their door unlocked when a man came inside around 10:30 a.m. and robbed them. They said the suspect left with a wallet and cash.

The first robbery happened last Friday shortly after 2 p.m. and had very similar circumstances. Police said a man rang the victim's doorbell and forced his way in, making away with items.

The suspect's description is the same in both crimes. Police said they are looking for a black man who is 20 to 30 years old, around 6 foot 2, has a muscular build and was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

If you know anything, contact the Prairie Village Police Department.