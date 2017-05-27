Residents take cover as massive hail pounds Adrian, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADRIAN, Mo. -- Grapefruit-sized hail pounded Adrian, Missouri Saturday afternoon. The storm hammered homes and cars and left a trail of damage.

FOX 4 found some folks who actually saved the hail in their freezer. They say it was terrifying when it started falling from the sky, and everyone described the experience the same way.

"I could just hear it coming down, it started sounding like bombs heading in the corners of the house," Jacque Underwood said.

"Sounded like they were bombs going off," Randy Reed said.

"It was just sounding like bombs are going off," Tina Reed said.

When people in Adrian looked outside this afternoon, they saw hail the size of baseballs and grapefruit pounding their homes, cars and yards. The hail left behind holes in the ground, that went inches into the dirt.

" It's bigger than I've ever seen. My dad pick some up to, he said it's bigger than he's ever seen in his lifetime and he's 70 years old," Underwood said.

"I've never seen anything like it before," Reed said

Randy Reed was inside his metal shed when the hail started falling rapidly from the sky.

"I couldn't go anywhere because of the size of the hail being grapefruit size I was afraid if I got hit by one it might knock me out."

Then the grapefruit sized hail ripped through the metal shed's roof. He had to dodge them as they fell.

"It was pretty horrifying actually."

When the clouds cleared, homeowners went out to survey the damage. No one has reported any major damage yet, which was a pleasant surprise to neighbors. More than anything, after seeing the size of hail that fell from the sky, they're happy no one in their community was hurt.

"Thankful everybody's okay."