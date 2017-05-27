Two people wounded in KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a double shooting that took place Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. near 21st and Kansas Avenue. Upon arrival police located two victims, both described as black males approximately 20 years of age, who were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition, the other in serious condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.